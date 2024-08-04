Sunday, August 4, 2024
PARIS OLYMPIC HOCKEY: Netherlands beat Australia to qualify for the semifinal

| August 4, 2024
HOCKEY

PARIS OLYMPIC HOCKEY: the Netherlands beat Australia to qualify for the semifinal. The Netherlands is World No 1 while Australia World No 4.

