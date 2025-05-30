Paris conference to chart path for viable Palestinian statehood

PARIS, MAY 30 /DNA/ – Responding to the call of the Israeli, Palestinian, and global populations for lasting peace in the Middle East, the Paris Peace Forum is hosting a civil society mobilization event for the two-state solution, peace, and regional security in Paris on June 13, 2025. Entitled “Paris Call for the Two-State Solution, Peace and Regional Security,” the event will be held at the Economic, Social and Environmental Council (CESE) under the high patronage of Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic.

This key meeting will take place a few days ahead of the High-Level International Conference on the Peaceful Resolution of the Palestinian Question and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, which will be held from June 17 to 20, 2025, at the United Nations in New York.

This event will bring together several hundred civil society actors committed to the implementation of the two-state solution and a shared future based on mutual recognition, peace, and security for all. At a time when the region is plagued by extreme violence, terrorism, hatred, and injustice, and when the two-state solution faces existential threats, participants—mostly Israelis and Palestinians, but also from the Middle East, Europe, and the United States—will highlight the need for decisive action. They will stress the urgency of an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and the unconditional delivery of humanitarian aid commensurate with the needs of the people of Gaza.

On June 13 in Paris, these organizations and civil society figures will put their expertise and experience at the service of concrete solutions for the implementation of the two-state solution and the establishment of a viable Palestinian state, offering security guarantees for all, and for advancing regional integration. In addition to contributing to the work of the eight thematic working groups of the High-Level International Conference on June 17-20, the civil society actors gathered in large numbers on this occasion will launch a call to action to the international community reflecting their commitment to peace and security for all.

This Paris Call will reinforce the action of France and the European Union, which are committed to peace in the Middle East, which cannot be achieved without the implementation of the two-state solution. The conference organized by the Paris Peace Forum aims to support this objective by providing a platform for the concrete expression of civil societies committed to the two-state solution, regional peace, and security.