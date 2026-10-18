Parents urged to vaccinate girls against cervical cancer

ISLAMABAD, Oct 18 (DNA):Health authorities have urged parents to ensure that their daughters receive the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine under the cervical cancer prevention campaign, describing vaccination at an early age as an important step towards protecting girls from the disease.

The Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) have encouraged parents to make informed decisions about their daughters’ health and benefit from the preventive vaccination programme.

Health experts explain that the HPV vaccine protects against the types of human papillomavirus responsible for most cases of cervical cancer.

Vaccination at the recommended age of 9 to 14 years provides the best protection, ideally before exposure to the virus.

Cervical cancer develops in the cervix, the lower part of the uterus, and is largely preventable through HPV vaccination and appropriate screening later in life. However, limited awareness and barriers to healthcare can prevent women and girls from receiving timely preventive services.

The vaccine is considered safe and effective, with health authorities encouraging parents to seek information from qualified healthcare professionals and follow the recommended vaccination schedule.

Parents have also been advised to consult healthcare providers regarding the availability of the vaccine and any questions or concerns about its safety and benefits.

The health authorities urged families to support the vaccination campaign to help reduce the future burden of cervical cancer and safeguard the health of the next generation.