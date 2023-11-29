PARC budget for FY 2023-24 approved

Islamabad, NOV 29 /DNA/ – Kauser Abdulla Malik, Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research (MNFSR) and President of the Board of Governors of Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), chaired the 46th Meeting of the Board at the National Agricultural Research Center (NARC) Islamabad. Provincial members of PARC BoG including Mr. Arif Niaz, Sindh, Mr. Ayaz Khan, KP, Mr. Muhammad Yousuf, Balochistan and Mr. Shafiullah, Gilgit-Baltistan also attended the meeting. During the inaugural address, Dr. Kauser Abdulla Malik welcomed all the members of the PARC Board and lauded the efforts of PARC Scientists in revolutionizing country’s agriculture sector. Dr. Kauser stressed the importance of active participation from all board members, particularly those from the Provinces, in providing suggestions to strengthen agricultural research in the country. Additionally, he highlighted PARC’s significant contributions in advancing the agricultural sector. The federal minister stressed the importance of fair distribution of research benefits, emphasizing that all provinces should be benefiting from the research conducted at PARC.

During the briefing to the Board of Governors, Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali, Chairman PARC, introduced newly launched high-tech research initiatives aimed at enhancing the agricultural sector of the country. The PARC budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 was presented to the Board and received approval. Additionally, Dr. Ali briefed the board on recent administrative and financial achievements. Dr. Ali highlighted PARC’s significant contributions in research, acknowledging its pivotal role in tackling challenges to the country’s agricultural sector. He attributed these achievements to the diligent efforts of scientists and researchers, noting substantial progress in enhancing crop productivity, cultivating climate-resilient varieties, advocating sustainable farming practices, and safeguarding food security.