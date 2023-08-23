Pang Chunxue meets FM Jilani to strengthen all-weather partnershipPang Chunxue
ISLAMABAD, AUG 23 – Chinese Charge d’ Affaires, Pang Chunxue, met with FM Jalil Jilani today to affirm their commitment to enhance the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China.
The discussions aimed to further strengthen the diplomatic ties that bind the two nations. DNA
