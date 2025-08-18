Palestinian President extends condolences to Pakistan

DNA

RAMALLAH, Aug 18 — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the leadership and people of Pakistan following the devastating floods, landslides, and torrents that struck northern areas of the country, claiming hundreds of lives, including a rescue crew whose helicopter crashed while performing its national duty.

In separate messages addressed to President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, President Abbas expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of life and destruction caused by the natural disaster. He emphasized the solidarity of the Palestinian people with their Pakistani brothers in this time of grief and hardship.

President Abbas extended his sympathy to the bereaved families and prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow His mercy upon the deceased, grant them a place in His spacious gardens, and bless the injured with a speedy recovery. He also prayed for patience and strength for the people of Pakistan and protection from further harm.

“To Allah we belong and to Him we shall return,” his message concluded.