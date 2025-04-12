Palestinian PM briefs Erdogan on West Bank violence crisis

ANTALYA, APR 12 /DNA/ – Prime Minister’s Office – President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, received Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammad Mustafa today, Saturday, on the sidelines of the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

The meeting was also attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Palestinian Ambassador to Turkey Faed Mustafa and Assistant Foreign Minister Ambassador Omar Awadallah.

Prime Minister Mustafa conveyed the greetings of President Mahmoud Abbas to President Erdoğan and the Turkish people, expressing deep appreciation for the strong and longstanding bilateral relations between the two nations.

He commended Turkey’s consistent support for Palestine in international forums, its vital humanitarian and relief efforts in the Gaza Strip, its medical treatment of wounded Palestinians, as well as Turkey’s persistent efforts to end the aggression against the Palestinian people.

Mustafa emphasized the urgent need for intensified international pressure to halt the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, warning that the continued closure of border crossings and the obstruction of aid are threatening to expand famine and exacerbate the shortage of medicine in the besieged enclave.

The Prime Minister also briefed President Erdoğan on the deteriorating situation in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, particularly the ongoing Israeli occupation army and settler assaults, forced displacement, and destruction in northern West Bank refugee camps.

For his part, President Erdoğan reiterated Turkey’s unwavering support for Palestine and its just cause in all international forums, reaffirming ongoing commitment to humanitarian and relief support for Gaza, as well as its readiness to contribute to the implementation of the reconstruction plan once the aggression ends.

President Erdoğan also affirmed Turkey’s support in efforts to revive the Palestinian economy and strengthen the resilience of the Palestinian people on their land.=DNA