Palestinian government circulates Gaza recovery plan to donors

RAMALLAH, NOV 4 /DNA/ – Government Communications Center – Prime Minister Dr. Mohammad Mustafa announced today that the government will circulate its executive program for Gaza’s recovery and reconstruction to all relevant countries and international institutions. The program outlines a strategic vision for recovery and reconstruction priorities and coincides with the publication of the updated Gaza Losses and Needs Assessment, prepared in cooperation with the World Bank and UN agencies. The Prime Minister emphasized that this initiative reflects the readiness of both the government and international partners to implement the program swiftly, within the constraints posed by the current circumstances.

At the start of today’s (Tuesday) weekly Cabinet session, Prime Minister Mustafa reaffirmed ongoing coordination with UN agencies, international partners, friendly nations, and donor entities to ensure coordinated and integrated interventions.

In a separate context, the Cabinet called on the international community to fulfill its legal and moral obligations by exerting pressure on Israel to halt the Knesset’s consideration of a draft law imposing the death penalty on Palestinian prisoners, describing the proposed legislation as a further indication of the extremist nature of the Israeli occupation government and its ongoing policies targeting the Palestinian people.

The Cabinet also highlighted the urgent appeal issued by the Government Operations Room to the United Nations, its humanitarian agencies, and the international community, calling for immediate action to rescue thousands of displaced families in Gaza’s low-lying areas at risk of flooding as winter approaches. Rapid intervention is needed to provide safe alternative shelters and essential supplies, preventing the humanitarian situation from deteriorating further.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved recommendations from the Water Regulatory Sector regarding bulk water pricing for providers over the next three years, emphasizing the importance of avoiding cost increases for citizens while enhancing operational efficiency. The Cabinet also approved the renewal of contracts for personnel managing traffic on the Kafr ‘Aqab–Qalandiya Road/Jerusalem for six months.

Furthermore, the Cabinet ratified a memorandum of understanding between the Energy and Natural Resources Authority and the Jordanian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources to promote cooperation in electricity interconnection, technical expertise, and information exchange, and to facilitate projects of mutual interest. The Cabinet also held the first reading of two draft decisions concerning Reconciliation Courts and fees for the Land and Water Settlement Court.