Palestinian Ambassador visits ICCI

ISLAMABAD, APR 24 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Palestine Ahmed Jawad Amin Rabei has expressed immense gratitude to Pakistan government people and the business community for encompassing resolute support to the cause of an independent State of Palestine.

He said that Israeli actions in Gaza have created a history of atrocities which have embarrassed the entire humanity urging the international community to take concrete and immediate steps for the resolution of the Palestine issue.

The Palestinian Ambassador expressed these views while speaking at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry during his meeting with its President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari on Wednesday.

The envoy went on to say that he is well aware of the sentiments of the Pakistani nation for the Palestinian brothers and sisters and the way the Pakistan government is raising voice for the rights of the Palestinians and condemning the Israeli atrocities in Gaza. He also expressed his gratitude to the ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari for his whole-hearted support to the cause.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that the entire Pakistani nation stands united on the issue of Palestine and our hearts beat with the Palestinian people. He said that the genocide of the innocent Palestinians is not acceptable at all and stressed that the world powers especially the United Nations play its role in stopping Israeli brutalities. He said that Pakistan supports the right of self-determination and establishment of a secure & sovereign Palestinian state to end this conflict. He assured that the business community of Pakistan is always ready to extend all possible support to the Palestinian brothers and sisters to mitigate their sufferings. He added that Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority will arrange the transportation of daily use items for the Palestinian families.

Vice President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry in his welcome address introduced the office bearers and executive members with the guest. Secretary General United Business Group Zafar Bakhtawari said that the entire Pakistani nation feels the pain and sufferings of Palestinian brothers with the hope that the day is not far away when Palestinians will get liberation from the Israeli occupation and we will be able to offer prayers in Al-Aqsa mosque. Those who expressed their views on the occasion include Mr. Ashfaq Chheena, Parveen Khan, Javaid Iqbal and Ashfaq Chattah. Khalid Chaudhry, Assad Haider, Malik Maqsood, Waseem Chaudhry and others were also present.