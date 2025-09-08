Palestine welcomes Spain’s call for immediate Gaza ceasefire

RAMALLAH, SEPT 8 /DNA/ – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the State of Palestine welcomes the advanced Spanish position announced by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez regarding maximizing efforts to achieve an immediate ceasefire, protect and provide relief to civilians, increase support to them through UNRWA, halt the crimes of genocide, displacement, and annexation, and support European and international efforts to achieve peace, implement the two-state solution, and protect it from the risks of annexation and settlement.

While the Ministry once again commends the positions of the friendly Kingdom of Spain—its king, government, and people—it calls on countries, especially European countries, to follow Spain’s example and efforts to stop the war, achieve peace, and protect the two-state solution.