Palestine welcomes Belgium’s ban on Israeli settlement product imports

RAMALLAH, JUL 19 /DNA/ – The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has welcomed the Belgian federal government’s decision to ban imports of products originating from Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, describing it as a significant step that aligns with international law.



The ministry said the decision reflects Belgium’s commitment to international justice and is consistent with the International Court of Justice’s advisory opinion, which states that countries should neither recognize nor support the illegal situation created by Israel’s occupation and settlement activities. It stressed that this obligation extends to trade, investment, financial, and commercial relations linked to the settlements.

The ministry also welcomed ongoing discussions within the European Union on adopting similar measures and called on other governments and parliaments worldwide to follow Belgium’s example by banning settlement products, ending investment and business ties with settlements, and strengthening accountability measures against individuals and entities involved in the settlement enterprise. Such steps are essential to upholding international law, ending Israel’s settlement expansion, and advancing the prospects for a just and lasting peace in the region.