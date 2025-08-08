Palestine warns of Gaza catastrophe, demands UN action

RAMALLAH, AUG 8 /DNA/ – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has initiated an intensive international campaign urging the world to confront the catastrophic repercussions of the Israeli cabinet’s decision to fully occupy and impose control over the Gaza Strip. The Ministry warns that these measures threaten the survival of Palestinian civilians, subjecting them to mass killings, starvation, and forced displacement.

Over one million Palestinians face imminent expulsion, while more than two million risk being confined to less than 10% of Gaza’s territory—a deliberate step toward their eventual forced removal. The Ministry asserts that these decisions expose the true nature of the occupation’s unjust war on Gaza’s civilians.

The Ministry condemns the ongoing failure of the UN Security Council to enforce an immediate ceasefire, secure the release of hostages and detainees, protect civilians, and halt the use of starvation as a weapon of war. This inaction, the Ministry warns, has enabled the occupying government to advance its plans of genocide, annexation, and mass displacement.

In response, the Ministry demands urgent international intervention to stop the war and calls for the immediate implementation of the New York Declaration to safeguard Palestinian rights and survival.