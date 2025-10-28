Palestine joins Riyadh meeting on implementing two-state solution framework

RIYADH, OCT 28 /DNA/ – State of Palestine Participates in the High-Level Meeting of International Coalition for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution in Riyadh.

The State of Palestine took part in the High-Level Meeting of the International Coalition for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, held in Riyadh under the chairmanship of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with the participation of the European Union, Norway, and representatives from over 40 countries and organizations.

Representing Palestine, Dr. Omar Awadallah, Deputy Minister for Political Affairs, emphasized the need to end the Israeli occupation and implement the two-state solution based on international law and UN resolutions.

The meeting highlighted efforts to support the Palestinian Authority, address the humanitarian situation in Gaza, and reaffirm the PLO’s central role as the legitimate representative of the Palestinian people.