Palestine: Israel’s actions contradict UN charter obligations

RAMALLAH, JUL 29 /DNA/ – The State of Palestine condemns the concerted efforts by Israel, the occupying power, to undermine and terminate the vital operations and provision of services by United Nations and other international agencies, including UNRWA.

In addition to proceeding with legislation that preposterously attempts to expel and brand UNRWA as a “terrorist organization”, the Israeli government and occupation forces are limiting the presence, access, and operations of organizations mandated by the United Nations across the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem. This, in addition to not renewing visas of UN staff, relentless incitement and targeting of humanitarian workers as well as the killing of the highest number of UN workers in the organization’s history.

This unparalleled hostile Israeli campaign against UN agencies, offices, and staff violently contradicts the spirit and obligations of States under the United Nations Charter. Such rogue conduct, in addition to the occupying power’s prolific violations of peremptory norms of international law, disqualify Israel from the rights and privileges of law-abiding members at the United Nations. Palestine will be working with other like-minded states to strip the illegal occupying power from those privileges. There will be no business as usual for pariah states.