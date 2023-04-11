Palestine is most important issue of Islamic world: Iranian Ambassador

DNA

PALESTINE, Palestine is the first and the most important issue of the Islamic world, said Ambassador of I.R. Iran to Islamabad Seyed Mohammad Ali Hossaini on Tuesday.

The ambassador, in his message, said that the Al-Quds has special significance to Palestine and the Palestinian cause, but beyond that, it is the axis of unity and integration of the Islamic world.

It is the day of unity of Muslim countries in fighting against oppression, massacre and occupation and is an opportunity for the world to remember more than 70 years of oppression of the displaced Palestinian nation and to renew the commitments regarding the formation of an independent Palestinian state based on the principle of self-determination

The last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, which was named as International Quds Day with the initiative of Imam Khomeini (R.A), the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in 1979.

The last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan is one of the symbols of unity among Muslims all over the world, which is known as International Quds Day, during which, support is extended to the oppressed Palestinian nation and the Palestinian cause every year. This is commemorated by most of Muslim countries and free thinkers around the world.

The ambassador said Iran has always been a supporter of the cause of Palestine and has openly declared it. “Supporting the oppressed people of Palestine is not a short-term and tactical policy and not only rooted in religious beliefs, but most importantly, it has humanitarian aspects and a humanitarian duty,” added the envoy.

Islamic countries as well as international institutions that claim to protect human rights are expected to take appropriate and timely action against these chronic and continuous crimes and condemn this oppressive regime in words and deeds and frustrate it from the continuation of these crimes.

It is appropriate for the countries of the region and the world to avoid any action that causes this regime to become more arrogant which strengthens and encourages this regime to continue committing its crimes in occupied Palestine.

The envoy added that one of the reasons for the failure of the solutions to the Palestinian issue is that all proposed solutions have been unilateral, inequitable, and biased, while Iran has presented a democratic and fair plan to solve the Palestinian crisis, entitled “Holding a national referendum in Palestine,” which is submitted and registered in the United Nations Secretariat.

While commemorating Quds Day and reiterating the need for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based upon the proposed plan, I announce that Iran and Pakistan are committed to protecting Palestinian rights and the two brotherly countries share a close position on the issue of Palestine and Quds.