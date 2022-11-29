Palestine International Solidarity Day’

On the eve of International Day to express solidarity with people of Palestine, the public and the government of Pakistan reiterate their continuous support and commitment for the cause of Palestinian people.

In a statement, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East said that Pakistan has always supported the struggle of Palestinian people and will continue to do so.

Pakistan fully endorse and supports the Palestinians’ consent for negotiations in accordance with internationally recognized terms and peace agreements.

Unending Israeli violence against Palestinians and Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine are the undeniable facts of this conflict, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi.

Israel’s annexation and illegal occupation of the Palestinian territories is against humanitarian and international laws, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi.

He vowed that the Palestinians freedom struggle will continue until the right to self-determination is achieved adding that Pakistan stands united with the Palestinians and will continue to take stand for the cause of Palestinians.

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and the Special Representative of the Prime Minister of Pakistan for Interfaith Harmony and the Middle East, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi in a statement said that for more than 75 years, Israel has been committing atrocities on Palestinians, blood of innocent Palestinians is being shed and the world is silent on it.

The position of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar and other Islamic countries is clear that the solution to the problem of Palestine is a free and independent Palestinian state, said Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi.

He reiterated that Pakistan will continue to support and endorse the oppressed Kashmiris and Palestinians adding that God willing, the days are near when two rakat Nawafil prayers will be offered in Masjid-e Al-Aqsa and Kashmir and Palestine will be blessed with independence.