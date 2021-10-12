Palestine football association regrets FIFA decision

DNA

RAMALLAH: The Palestine football association regrets the decision of FIFA President, Mr. Gianni Infantino, to take part in two events that take place at the so-called “Musuem of Tolerance”, a monument built over the Ma’manullah Islamic cemetery -the oldest Muslim cemetery in Jerusalem dating back to the 11th century- which we view as a total affront to the values of religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence, both endorsed by the FIFA statutes.

In a clear message of opposition to Mr. Gianni Infantino’s decision to visit the Israeli colonial project which is built over the bodies of the dead of Palestine, PFA decided not to welcome FIFA’s delegation visiting the region.

It said in a statement “We did not expect a visit of support to evangelical Zionist groups that advocate the negation of Palestinian rights. By deciding to ignore our concerns, and since we do not have the right to interfere in the agenda of a FIFA President, our only remaining alternative was to send our regrets for being unable to receive the FIFA delegation under such circumstances”.

And while we express our disappointment at the FIFA President’s decision to still participate in the abovementioned events, we remain committed to contribute to FIFA’s efforts to use football as a tool for the promotion of peace, coexistence, and tolerance based on the principles enshrined in the FIFA statutes.