Palestine encourages stakeholder input to shape 2025 national budget

RAMALLAH, MAR 17 /DNA/ – Government Communication Center – As part of ongoing efforts to advance its reform agenda, and in a significant step towards promoting transparency and public participation, the Palestinian Government continues to welcome feedback from citizens and civil society organizations on the draft Public Budget Law for 2025 before its final approval.

The draft budget for 2025 has been made publicly available on the Ministry of Justice’s digital legislation platform, providing an accessible platform for all concerned parties, including citizens, civil society organizations, and private sector institutions to review the proposed law and submit their invaluable input, comments, and feedback, ensuring broad accessibility and public participation.

This landmark initiative follows an intensive consultative workshop organized by the Ministry of Finance, which brought together key civil society organizations to review budget priorities and align them with national priorities and reform efforts.

The Government underscores its commitment to fostering an open and collaborative process and encourages all stakeholders to contribute their insights, ensuring that diverse perspectives are reflected in the final budget.