Palestine condemns terror attack on police officials

ISLAMABAD: Palestine has condemned terrorist attack on Pakistani police officials and expressed sympathies with the families of the victims.

In a statement Ambassador of Palestine to Pakistan Ahmed Rabei said ‘We strongly condemn terror in all kind and manifestations and firmly stand with brotherly people of Pakistan. We are deep grieved over the martyrdom of six police officials.

The ambassador wished that May Allah Almighty rest the departed souls in peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear this loss.