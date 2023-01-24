Palestine condemns Quran tearing incident in Holland

DNA

RAMALLAH: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has condemned in the strongest terms the racist phenomena in burning or tearing the Holy Qur’an, the latest of which happened in the Netherlands, and considers it an extension of the culture of hatred, racism, lack of recognition of the other, and an attempt to prejudice and attack the principles of human rights, peaceful coexistence between followers of different religions, freedom of opinion and other opinion, It is also a flagrant attack on the feelings of millions of Muslims.

The Ministry calls on all international bodies to take the necessary measures and legal measures to prevent the recurrence of such provocative practices. It also calls on the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the relevant international bodies to quickly initiate an effective international movement to promote a culture of tolerance and criminalize the perpetrators of these violations and those behind them.