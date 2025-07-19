Palestine condemns mass killings at aid distribution centers

RAMALLAH, JUL 19 /DNA/ – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates – State of Palestine condemns in the strongest terms the mass killings at aid distribution centers, the latest of which was the heinous crime on al-Tina Street in Khan Yunis. It considers this a link in the cycle of deliberate killing that is perpetrated against more than two million citizens in the Gaza Strip in various forms, including bombing, starvation, deprivation of treatment and medication, and the forced displacement of them.

The Ministry continues its engagement with countries and components of the international community to stop these crimes. It holds them accountable for their failure and inaction in protecting and rescuing our people. It calls for an awakening of conscience and morals to enforce an immediate halt to the genocide, displacement, and annexation.