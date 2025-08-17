Palestine condemns Israel’s tax attack on Christian holy sites

RAMALLAH, AUG 17 /DNA/ – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates strongly condemns the decision of the Israeli occupation authorities to freeze the bank accounts of the Orthodox Patriarchate in occupied Jerusalem and to impose exorbitant taxes on its properties, with the aim of undermining its ability to carry out its work in all fields. The Ministry considers this measure part of the occupation’s systematic targeting of Palestinian holy sites in general, and Christian holy sites, institutions, properties, and the Christian presence in Palestine in particular.

The Ministry calls upon the international community, and both the Christian and Islamic worlds to take serious action to protect the Christian presence in Palestine in all its forms, and to adopt effective measures to shield our people from the occupation’s genocide, displacement and annexation.