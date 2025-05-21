Palestine condemns Israel’s attack on diplomatic delegation in Jenin

RAMALLAH, MAY 21 /DNA/ – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the State of Palestine condemns, in the strongest possible terms, the heinous crime committed by the Israeli occupation forces, which deliberately targeted by live fire an accredited diplomatic delegation to the State of Palestine during a field visit to Jenin Governorate. The delegation was undertaking an official mission to observe and assess the humanitarian situation and document the ongoing violations perpetrated by the occupying forces against the Palestinian people.

This deliberate and unlawful act constitutes a blatant and grave breach of international law and of the fundamental principles of diplomatic relations as enshrined in the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. The targeting of accredited diplomatic representatives — who enjoy full legal protections and immunities under international law — reflects the systematic contempt of the Israeli occupation for the norms and obligations governing inter-state relations and underscores the deeply entrenched impunity with which it continues to operate.

The Ministry holds the Israeli occupying government fully and directly responsible for this criminal assault and affirms that such acts will not pass without accountability. The Ministry further calls upon the international community — particularly the home countries of the targeted diplomats — to take a clear and resolute stance against this egregious violation and to implement effective measures to curb Israel’s ongoing crimes, including its aggression against the diplomatic corps accredited to the State of Palestine.

The Ministry reiterates its urgent demand for international protection for the Palestinian people and for all diplomatic personnel operating in the State of Palestine.