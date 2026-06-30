Palestine condemns Israeli settlement scheme in Area A

JERUSALEM, JUN 30 /DNA/ – The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has strongly condemned the dangerous settlement scheme led by Israeli settler militias and organizations, including the so-called “Union of Settlement Farms,” with the backing of Israeli government ministers. The plan seeks to establish a settler presence at around 100 locations within areas classified as “Area A” in the occupied West Bank.

The scheme constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and signed agreements, amounting to a systematic war crime aimed at imposing new facts on the ground, undermining security and stability, and sabotaging the implementation of the two-state solution.

The statement reaffirmed that Israel has no sovereignty over any part of the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, and that the occupation and all forms of settlement activity are illegal under international law and lack legitimacy. Israel’s continued illegal occupation and colonial settlement enterprise remain the root cause of Palestinian suffering and the primary obstacle to peace and security in the region.

The ministry calls on the international community and the United Nations, including the Security Council, to take concrete measures to stop settlement expansion, compel Israel to comply with international law and UN resolutions, implement the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice, reverse its settlement plans, honor signed agreements, and end the occupation to enable the realization of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.