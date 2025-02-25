Palestine condemns expulsion of European parliament team by Israel

DNA

RAMALLAH: The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has condemned in the Strongest Terms Israel’s Expulsion of European Parliament Delegation Members.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates strongly condemns Israel’s outrageous decision to expel members of the European Parliament delegation for relations with Palestine and ban their entry into the occupied Palestinian territory.

Last night, Israeli airport authorities detained and subsequently expelled MEPs Rima Hassan and Lynn Boylan upon their arrival at Tel Aviv airport. Both parliamentarians were traveling as part of an official European Union delegation to Palestine. Israel, the occupying power, has no sovereignty over the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem nor legal right to deny access to Palestine, especially to official representatives on diplomatic missions.

This European delegation was scheduled to hold high-level meetings with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa, officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the EU representative, and members of civil society in both Israel and Palestine. By preventing their entry, Israel has not only obstructed diplomatic engagement but also shown blatant disregard for the European Parliament and the European people as a whole.

Israel’s decision to deny access is a calculated move to prevent European officials from witnessing firsthand the atrocities it is committing against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, West Bank and East Jerusalem. This shameful act is an affront to democratic values and international diplomatic norms.

We call on the European Parliament and the European Union to respond decisively to this provocation. Israel must face consequences for its actions. The European Parliament should impose reciprocal measures, including barring Israeli representatives from its premises. It is time for Europe to stop treating Israel as a state above the law. Accountability is essential—not only for the credibility of the European Union but also for upholding the dignity and values of its people