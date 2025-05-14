Palestine calls for justice as Nakba’s shadow looms large

ISLAMABAD, MAY 14 /DNA/ – Today, we solemnly mark the 77th anniversary of the Nakba—displacement of over 950,000 Palestinians in 1948, who were forcibly uprooted from their homeland, their homes destroyed, and their lives torn apart by the establishment of the State of Israel.

The Nakba is not a distant memory, it is a living reality for millions of Palestinians who remain Stateless, living under occupation, in refugee camps, and in the diaspora, still denied their fundamental rights, most notably the right of return as enshrined in UN General Assembly Resolution 194. In May 2023, for the first time in history, the United Nations held an official commemoration of the Nakba, marking 75th Anniversary of Nakba, to be commemorated every year. UN recognition officially acknowledges the suffering and historical grievances of the Palestinian people, it reflects years of consistent diplomatic engagement by Palestinian leadership.

This year’s commemoration occurs in the shadow of ongoing tragedy. We stand in mourning and outrage as Gaza is now officially declared a famine zone, a devastating reality that underscores the ongoing Nakba. The people of Palestine continue to endure destructive military aggression, settlement expansion, the blockade of Gaza, house demolitions, and daily violations of their human rights under the Israeli occupation. The recent and continuing violence against our people, particularly in Gaza and the West Bank, is a painful reminder that the Nakba did not end in 1948—it continues to this day.

We express our deep appreciation to the Government and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan as well as all brotherly nations for their steadfast support of the Palestinian cause, as you all consistently stood with the people of Palestine in our just struggle for freedom, dignity, and self-determination.

As we commemorate this solemn occasion, we reaffirm our commitment to peace based on justice. The State of Palestine calls on the international community to recognize the historical injustice of the Nakba, uphold international law, and work towards a comprehensive and lasting solution that ensures the realization of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine with Jerusalem Al-Quds Sharif as its capital.

The Nakba continues, but so does our resilience.

We remember, we resist, and we remain.