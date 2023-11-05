Palestine bleeds: requiem for Ummah’s conscience

COMMENT

Ansar M Bhatti

While the tragic accounts of large-scale violence against innocent Palestinians persist at the hands of Israeli forces, there is a noticeable disparity in the responses from the Muslim ummah and the global community at large. It is disheartening to observe that non-Muslim countries have reacted swiftly and resolutely to Israeli actions, while the Muslim states have, for the most part, remained passive and indecisive. Notably, some Latin American countries, such as Bolivia, have taken the bold step of severing ties with Israel, whereas the OIC and Arab League are still deliberating their course of action. Among the Arab states, Bahrain has sown some guts by expelling the Israeli ambassador.

The situation in Gaza can be analyzed from multiple perspectives. Firstly, the conflict escalated when there were indications of Saudi Arabia deepening its relationship with Tel Aviv, potentially formalizing diplomatic ties with the intention of recognizing Israel in the future. As reports suggest, Saudi Arabia’s plan was to extend recognition to Israel once Palestine achieved full independence and sovereignty, with Al-Quds as its capital. Nevertheless, after Gaza tragedy Saudis of course will have to put their plans on hold, albeit, for a while.

The U.S. stance on the issue is perplexing, to say the least. It’s challenging to comprehend how a superpower could seemingly support an aggressor, especially when the tragic loss of innocent lives is so evident. Some observers speculate that President Joe Biden’s unwavering support for Israel may be influenced by his desire to secure backing from the Jewish community for upcoming elections.

Questions have also been raised the way Hamas conducted its operations. Its critics believe if it did not have the Plan B and C then why it ventured on this mission due to which thousands of innocent people have lost their lives. It is also believed that Israel’s prime objective is not to eliminate Hamas rather to get the entire Gaza strip vacated from Palestinians. To eliminate Hamas may not be an issue for Israel as it knows it’s all ins and outs given the fact that Hamas came into being with the very support and backing of Israel in order to contain Yasser Arafat’s PLO at that time.

It may be recalled that the bombing of the media tower in the Gaza Strip in May 2021 highlighted the unwavering resolve of Israel in its pursuit of eliminating not only the messengers but also the innocent Palestinian people who have endured decades of Israeli brutality. This tragic event had claimed the lives of over 180 Palestinians, including children, and left hundreds of thousands homeless.

Israel’s relentless campaign of terror reached a horrifying climax when they targeted Palestinians gathered for prayers in the Al-Aqsa mosque on the night of the 27th of Ramadan. Even in the face of this brutality, the so-called Muslim Ummah responded with an outpouring of grandiose statements and promises to protect Al-Aqsa mosque and come to the aid of the innocent people. Regrettably, these vows remained unfulfilled, and their pledges never materialized into concrete actions.

The OIC foreign ministers’ conference, held recently in Saudi Arabia, appeared to present an opportunity for addressing concerns related to Israel. However, it fell disappointingly short of expectations as foreign ministers largely delivered routine speeches and failed to take substantial actions. There are three prominent international platforms that the Palestinian people and the broader Muslim community, often referred to as the Ummah, could look to for support: the United Nations, the Arab League, and the OIC.

Placing excessive hope in the United Nations may be unwise, as it often seems influenced by anti-Muslim sentiments and constrained by its relationships with certain powerful nations. Given that Israel has strong backing from the United States, the UN’s criticism of Israeli actions may be limited. The Secretary General’s earnest appeals for a ceasefire have unfortunately fallen on deaf ears. It appears that his pleas have not gained the traction they deserve. In light of this, it becomes imperative for the Secretary General to reflect on his relevance and the justification for his continued leadership at the United Nations.

The OIC, on the other hand, has unfortunately been criticized for its ineffectiveness and resource-draining tendencies since its establishment. This 57-member organization has consistently fallen short of meeting expectations. Despite several challenges faced by the Muslim community, the OIC has not been successful in taking meaningful action. It has, at times, appeared as a platform for rhetorical condemnations, particularly in addressing issues like Islamophobia and blasphemous depictions.

The OIC was founded in response to the 1969 arson incidents at Al Aqsa mosque, yet it has been unable to prevent subsequent attacks on the mosque by Israel due to the lack of a substantial response from the Ummah and the OIC itself. In the recent episode, most of the OIC member countries believe, though they do not admit it openly, that Hamas acts do not represent the will of the entire Palestine state hence at times they are loathe to back Hamas actions whole-heartedly.

Arab League is yet another stakeholder that can play a role, if it wishes to. But keeping in view the past practices, nothing tangible is expected from the Arab League as the block appears to be divided into two distinct camps – one openly supporting the US and Israel and another desiring a solution as per the wishes of the people of Palestine. But now when a tragedy has taken place it time for everyone to shun differences and try to save innocent Palestine people form the Israeli barbarities.

Israel will never listen to anybody until and unless it is given a matching response. The Iranian foreign minister proposed to declare Israeli acts as war crimes and genocide of Palestine people. The Iranian spiritual leader Ali Khamenei has asked the Muslim ummah to boycott Israel but of no use only because of severe internal fissures among the Muslim countries. As long as they remain divided the innocent Muslims would continue to reel under tyranny and subjugation.

It’s important to remember that complex geopolitical issues like the Israeli-Palestinian conflict require a multifaceted and long-term approach. While a matching response may seem tempting, dialogue, diplomacy, and international cooperation are more likely to lead to lasting solutions and a more stable and secure future for the region.

Whether it’s Hamas or other Palestinian factions, it’s important for them to recognize the significance of unity within their ranks and resist succumbing to external provocations. They should also heed the voices of those who genuinely support their cause and seek an amicable resolution in accordance with their aspirations.