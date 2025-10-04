Palestine announces urgent Int’l meeting to halt Israeli aggression

RAMALLAH, OCT 4 /DNA/ – The Global Coalition for the Implementation of the New York Declaration is preparing to hold a high-level meeting in an international capital to finalize a comprehensive plan addressing the ongoing crisis in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Dr. Omar Awadallah, the Palestinian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, confirmed today.

The urgent session will focus on a multi-faceted implementation plan with key objectives, including:

Ending the Israeli Genocide: Securing an immediate and permanent cessation of the military offensive and acts of genocide against the Palestinian people.

Halting Settlement Activity: Demanding a complete and verifiable end to all Israeli settlement construction and expansion in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, which are illegal under international law.

Initiating Reconstruction and Recovery: Launching a major international initiative for the massive task of reconstructing the Gaza Strip and addressing the profound humanitarian needs of its population.

Dr. Awadallah emphasized the critical nature of the upcoming meeting, stating, “This Coalition represents a significant international consensus on the need for immediate action. We are moving beyond statements and into the phase of concrete implementation. The plan on the table is robust and addresses the root causes of the conflict: the ongoing occupation, violence, and the systemic denial of Palestinian rights.”

“The priority is to stop the genocide, end the illegal settlement enterprise that sabotages the prospect of a viable Palestinian state, and begin the process of healing and rebuilding for our people in Gaza, who have endured unimaginable suffering,” he added.

The exact date and location of the meeting are being finalized and will be announced by the Coalition Secretariat in the coming days. The meeting is expected to bring together foreign ministers, senior diplomats, and representatives from key international organizations who are signatories to the New York Declaration.