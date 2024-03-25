Palestine Ambassador meets Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, MAR 25 /DNA/ – Ambassador Ahmed Jawad A. A. Rabei of the State of Palestine paid a courtesy call on Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to convey his warm wishes on the assumption of office.

During the meeting, FM thanked the Ambassador and reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause. He also called for an urgent and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza.

The discussions underscored the longstanding and close ties between Pakistan and Palestine, reaffirming commitment to mutual cooperation and solidarity.