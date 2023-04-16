Sunday, April 16, 2023
Palestine ambassador hosts Iftar dinner

| April 16, 2023

ISLAMABAD, APR 16 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Palestine Ahmed Rabei hosted Iftar dinner at his residence. Seen in the picture are Pir Naqeeb ur Rehman, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Senator Talah Mahmood, CEO Serena Hotels Aziz Boolani, Ambassador of Jordan Ibrahim Al Madani, Dr. Luay Shabaneh UNFPA Representatives, Abedalrazaq Khalil Sector Leader World Bank, SAPM Faisal Karim Kundi, Editor Daily Islamabad Post Ansar M Bhatti, Ghalib Iqbal, Malik Ammad, Sultan Ali and others.=DNA

