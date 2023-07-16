Pak’s Muslim, Christian religious leadership set a great precedent of religious harmony

ISLAMABAD, JUL 16: /DNA/ – Pakistan’s Muslim and Christian religious leadership set a great precedent of religious harmony and held a joint press conference along with the copies of the Holy Quran, Torah, Zabur and Injil.

No individual, community, country, or organisation should be allowed to give the right to desecrate any divine book or Prophet and Messenger of Allah Almighty.

In Sweden it is unacceptable to allow the burning of the Torah, Zabur and Injil after the burning of the Holy Quran.

We are grateful to all those who refuse not to burn the Torah.

Addressing a joint press conference here on Sunday at Jamia Manzul Islamia Lahore, organized by Pakistan Ulema Council and International Interfaith Harmony Council, Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Muhammad Rafiq Jami, Maulana Asad Zakaria Qasmi, representative of the Church of Pakistan Pastor Emanuel Khokhar, Pastor Salim, Maulana Nauman Hasher, Maulana Muhammad Shafi Qasmi, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Allama Zubair Abid, Maulana Aslam Siddiqui, Qari Abdul Hakeem Athar, Allama Tahir Al Hasan, Maulana Muhammad Ashfaq Patafi, Maulana Aziz Akbar Qasmi, Mufti Falak Sher, Mufti Syed Nasimul Islam, Mufti Rehmat Deen, Qari Abdul Majid Haqqani, Qari Kifayatullah, Maulana Abdul Jabar, Qari Muhammad Aslam Qadri, Maulana Qari Mubashir Rahimi, Maulana Abdul Ghaffar Farooqui, Maulana Nasir Haqqani, Qari Faisal Amin, Qari Sajid and others said that it is sad and reprehensible to allow the burning of Torah, Zabur and Injil after the burning of the holy Quran in Sweden.

The European Union and the United Nations should immediately take notice of this and legislate on it and make a law to respect the sanctities of all heavenly religions at the global level.

The religious leadership said that Islam and all the heavenly religions teach peace, security, moderation and tolerance, the teachings of any religion are not about violence and extremism.

The elements who spread violence and extremism are not representative of any religion.

The religious leaders said that with the support and coordination of the Church of Pakistan, Pakistan Ulema Council and the International Interfaith Harmony Council, a vigorous campaign will me made across the Pakistan for the promotion of interfaith harmony.

The religious leaders also said that the minorities in Pakistan have full rights, and anyone can not be allowed to usurp the rights of the minorities in Pakistan.

The constitution of Pakistan is the protector of the rights of the minorities, the leaders condemned the Israeli delegate’s statement against Pakistan in the United Nations Human Rights Council.

The religious leaders said that for the establishment of peace and order during the month of Muharramul Haram, all the religious schools of thought will fully abide by the

Paigham-e- Pakistan code of conduct and pursue the message of neither to leave one’s religious sect, and nor to intervene in others religious sects.

No one is allowed to spread chaos in the country and under the auspices of Pakistan Ulema Council and International Interfaith Harmony Council, World Interfaith Harmony Conference will be held in Islamabad soon.

The religious leadership said that a memorandum will be submitted by the leaders of all the religious schools of thought and religions of Pakistan to the representatives of the United Nations and the European Union in Pakistan, in which it will be demanded to respect the sanctities of all the heavenly religions at the global level and legislation in this regard should be made.

The leaders praised the resolution presented by Pakistan and Muslim countries in the United Nations Human Rights Council on the incident of burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden and announced to carry-out a struggle in this regard at all levels.

The leaders of all the religions from Pakistan give the message of peace, love, tolerance and moderation to the entire world.

The religious leaders said that today along with the Torah, Zabur, Injil and the Holy Quran, the Muslim and the Christian leaders have given a message of religious harmony and tolerance to the world by holding a joint press conference.