Pak’s first 3D animated film Allahyar and the 100 Flowers of God holds a special show to a packed audience

DNA

ISLAMABAD, JUL 8: Allahyar and the 100 Flowers of God, Pakistan’s first-ever stereoscopic, 3D film directed by Uzair Zaheer Khan and produced by 3rd World Studios, released on Eid ulAzha, held a thunderous special show here today, for the benefit of media, socialites and celebrities.

After a bustling Red Carpet in which the cast of the film and many more notable celebrities were spotted giving interviews and getting photographed, the audience were ushered into the cinema to view the film in 3D.

The highly entertaining Pakistani action-packed animation film that boasts of an A-list cast received a standing ovation and a thunderous response from everyone present at the event.

The audience was in awe of the amazing animation and cinematography, and thoroughly enjoyed the first 3D Pakistani production. The film contains OSTs from Ali Zafar, SanamMarvi, Ali Noor, Grehan the band amongst others.

Transporting viewers into a magical world filled with wonder, adventure, and valuable life lessons, the film follows the captivating journey of young Allahyar, a brave boy who must overcome his fears and join forces with an unlikely group of magical creatures to save the beautiful enchanted valley from destruction.

An exciting, fast-paced, adventure Allahyar ends up saving their planet from an imminent doom, caused by decades of deforestation and pollution and gives it to a clean renewable energy option.The other prominent themes explored in this story are social inequality and injustice,as well strength in unity and the value of friendship.

It is a film that celebrates life through relatable and relevant characters that are both visually appealing and culturally appropriate role-models for youngsters to idolize.

Starring Iqra Aziz as Aira,Azfar Jafri as Hero,Anum Zaidi as Allahyar,Ali Zafar as Minister, Meera as Bush Princes, Humayun Saeedas Sage, Bushra Ansari as Aunty Liz, Nadia Jamilas Cameo and Azlan as Azlan, the film lives up to its promise of quality acting along with action, dramaand comedy, and what’s more, social messages that were greatly appreciated by the audience.

After the screening of the film, the cast and crew were available for questions and answers. Speaking on the occasion,Uzair Zaheer Khan, the director/producer of the film, said”We are thrilled to unveil ‘Allahyar and the 100 Flowers of God’ as Pakistan’s first-ever, 3D animated film.

Produced with meticulous attention to detail and a passion for storytelling, this project is the culmination of years of hard work, creativity, and the tireless efforts of our talented team. As you saw, the studio’s relentless pursuit of excellence, coupled with cutting-edge technology, has brought this imaginative tale to life in a visually stunning 3D animation format.We are proud to be a part of Pakistan’s growing animation industry and contributing to its development.”

Presented by 3rd World Studios and distributed by Mandviwalla Entertainment, the film’s partners include Movella, the world’s leading 3D motion capture solution; Leisure Club, the official merchandise partners and McDonalds Pakistan amongst others.

Set to captivate audiences with its enchanting story and groundbreaking visuals, this extraordinary cinematic creation marks a significant milestone for Pakistan’s animation industry and is a must-watch for audiences round the world.