Pakistan’s World Cup semi-final qualification scenario after South Africa’s win over New Zealand

Pune: South Africa defeated New Zealand by 190 runs in the 32nd match of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 in Pune on Wednesday

Proteas’ win has given slight help to Pakistan chances since Babar Azam and Co’s road to the semi-final of the World Cup remains difficult with many hurdles in between.

As it is essential for Pakistan to win their remaining matches, in an ideal scenario, the Green Shirts should beat New Zealand in the next game and hope Black Caps lose to Sri Lanka.

If the Black Caps lose their matches, they’d end the group stage with eight points, and Pakistan can qualify for the knockout stage with 10 points should they beat their next two opponents.

In an ideal scenario, the following results will help Pakistan if they want to qualify for the semi-final

Match 33: India vs Sri Lanka — India win

Match 34: Afghanistan vs Netherlands — Afghanistan win

Match 35: Pakistan vs New Zealand — Pakistan win

Match 36: England vs Australia — Australia win

Match 37: India vs South Africa — India win

Match 38: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh — Sri Lanka win

Match 39: Australia vs Afghanistan — Australia win

Match 40: England vs Netherlands — England win

Match 41: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka win

Match 42: South Africa vs Afghanistan — South Africa win

Match 43: Bangladesh vs Australia — Australia win

Match 44: Pakistan vs England — Pakistan win

Match 45: India vs Netherlands — India win

If all the results go according to the above-mentioned scenario, India will finish first with 18 points, they would be followed by South Africa with 14 points. Australia will finish third with the same points as the Proteas while Pakistan, with 10 points, will finish fourth and qualify for the knockout stage of the World Cup.

Pakistan’s remaining ICC World Cup 2023 matches

November 4 – vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match)

November 11 – vs England in Kolkata

The day matches which will start at 10:00am Pakistan Standard Time (PST) while all other matches will be day-night fixtures starting at 01:30pm (PST).

If Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Kolkata.

If India qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Mumbai unless playing against Pakistan, in which case they will play in Kolkata.