Pakistan’s World Cup semi-final qualification scenario after Australia’s win over New Zealand

As the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup progresses, Pakistan find themselves in a precarious situation with just two victories from their six appearances so far.

Their path to the semi-finals is not straightforward, and multiple scenarios are in play. They are scheduled to play three games and winning in all of three can bring many scenarios into play.

Let’s break down the different possibilities

Scenario surrounding New Zealand

If New Zealand suffer defeats in all of their remaining matches, and Pakistan manages to secure victories in all of their upcoming games, the points table would read as follows: New Zealand with 8 points, Pakistan with 10 points. In this case, the qualifying teams would be India, South Africa, Australia, and Pakistan.

Alternatively, if New Zealand loses two of their remaining matches and secures one win, while Pakistan win all their remaining fixtures, both teams would have 10 points. In such a scenario, the Net Run Rate (NRR) will be the deciding factor.

Scenario surrounding Australia

Another scenario involves Australia losing all their remaining matches, while Pakistan emerges victorious in all of their upcoming games. This would result in Australia having 8 points and Pakistan having 10 points. The qualifying teams in this case would be India, South Africa, New Zealand, and Pakistan.

Should Australia win one of their remaining matches and lose two, and Pakistan win all their remaining matches, both teams would have 10 points, and NRR would determine their fate.

Scenario surrounding South Africa

In a different scenario, if South Africa loses all their remaining matches, and Pakistan wins all of theirs, both teams would end up with 10 points. Once again, the Net Run Rate will come into play to decide the qualifying team.

Scenario surrounding India

In another scenario, if India loses all their remaining matches, and Pakistan wins all of theirs, both teams would end up with 10 points. The Net Run Rate will come into play to decide the qualifying team.

With Pakistan’s World Cup hopes hanging in the balance, fans will be closely monitoring these various possibilities as the tournament unfolds. Every match from here on out becomes crucial, and NRR may ultimately be the deciding factor in determining Pakistan’s fate in this year’s World Cup.

Pakistan’s remaining ICC World Cup 2023 matches

October 31 – vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 4 – vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match)

November 11 – vs England in Kolkata