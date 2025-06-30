Pakistan’s UN envoy elected President of UNIDO Industrial Development Board

ISLAMABAD, JUN 30 /DNA/ – The Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN, Ambassador Kamran Akhtar, has been elected as President of the 53rd session of the Industrial Development Board. This is the first time Pakistan has been honoured with this prestigious position. The Director General of UNIDO, while congratulating Ambassador Kamran Akhtar, praised Pakistan’s commitment and contribution to the organization.

Ambassador Kamran Akhtar, in his statement, thanked all UNIDO Member States for their trust and expressed his commitment towards further enhancing the Organization’s role in industrial development, particularly in developing countries, LDCs, and SIDS. The election manifests the trust reposed in Pakistan by the UNIDO Member States.

Like all Vienna-based international organizations, Pakistan maintains an active diplomatic profile at UNIDO and remains committed to the organization’s core mandate, which is inclusive and sustainable Industrial Development. Pakistan has one of the largest portfolios with UNIDO, with several ongoing and planned projects worth over Euro 350 million. UNIDO has, inter alia, supported Pakistan’s textile, leather, fisheries, food safety, climate action, and renewable energy sectors.

Moreover, Projects like PAIDAR and PAFAID have helped in poverty alleviation, job creation, and the sustainable growth of rural communities. This year, Pakistan expects to launch a new cycle of its Country Partnership Program with UNIDO, along with several projects in myriad sectors.