Pakistan’s Top Diplomats Gather: Dar leads critical foreign policy consultation

ISLAMABAD, DEC 4 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 chaired a consultation meeting with the former Foreign Secretaries to discuss regional and global developments and their input on foreign policy maters. Those in attendance were: Mr Inam ul Haq, Mr Salman Bashir, Mr Jalil Abbas Jilani, Mr Masood Khan, Mr Aizaz Chaudhry, Ms Tehmina Janjua, Mr Sohail Mehmood and Mr Syrus Qazi.