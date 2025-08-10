Pakistan’s tobacco exports rise to Rs52bn
ISLAMABAD, AUG 10: Pakistan’s exports of tobacco and tobacco-based products reached Rs52 billion in the financial year 2024, to mark an increase of Rs30 billion compared to Rs22 billion in FY2023.
According to official documents, the country earned $183.80 million through the export of tobacco and its by-products during FY2024. In comparison, Pakistan earned $77.61 million from such exports in FY2023 and $79.82 million in FY2022.
Despite the significant rise in revenue, the Ministry of Finance maintained that tobacco and tobacco-based products pose a threat to human health. The sale of these products remains subject to the display of health warnings.
There is no restriction on the export of tobacco or tobacco-derived items. The ministry has made it clear that customs collectorates facilitate the export of tobacco as they do for other export goods.
