Pakistan’s T20 squad for South Africa series finalised

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board’s National Selection Committee has finalized the T20 squad for the upcoming series against South Africa, with the official announcement expected next week, according to sources familiar with the development.

The squad will mark the return of star batter Babar Azam to the shortest format, while fast bowler Naseem Shah, who has recovered from injury, is also set to make a comeback.

Key returns: Babar Azam, Naseem Shah back in action

Sources confirmed that Babar Azam will once again lead Pakistan’s batting lineup in the T20 series after being rested for earlier matches. His return is seen as a major boost to the team’s leadership and stability at the top order.

Naseem Shah, who missed several international assignments due to injury, has been declared fully fit and will rejoin the pace attack. His inclusion strengthens Pakistan’s bowling department alongside Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali, both of whom have retained their spots.

Emerging players retained, underperformers dropped

Young talents Saim Ayub and Mohammad Haris have been retained in the T20 squad following their impressive performances in previous series. The selection committee reportedly views them as integral to Pakistan’s future T20 plans.

However, the selectors have decided to drop Khushdil Shah and Hussain Talat, who have struggled to maintain consistency. Their omission opens the door for Irfan Niazi, a promising all-rounder, who is expected to make his T20 debut for Pakistan.

Bowling strength and team balance prioritised

According to insiders, the selection committee has prioritized balance and depth in the squad, ensuring a mix of experience and young energy.

With Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali expected to lead the pace attack and Naseem Shah adding variety, Pakistan’s bowling unit will be backed by an aggressive batting core led by Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, and Mohammad Haris.

The official squad announcement is expected early next week, followed by a training camp ahead of South Africa’s arrival in Pakistan.

A day ago, the Pakistan Cricket Board officially announced ticket prices for the upcoming Pakistan–South Africa white-ball series, which includes three ODIs and three T20 Internationals starting later this month.

According to the announcement, the minimum ticket price for the ODI series has been set at Rs400, while the most expensive ODI ticket will cost Rs3,000. For the T20 series, VIP tickets will be available for Rs800.

ODI series to be played in Faisalabad

All three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) will be hosted at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, known for its vibrant crowd and electrifying atmosphere.

Fans in Faisalabad are expected to turn out in large numbers to witness Pakistan take on South Africa, as the city gears up for its first major international series in several years.

The PCB said ticket sales will open online and at selected outlets in the coming days to ensure smooth access for fans.

T20 series schedule and venues

Following the ODI leg, the T20 International series between Pakistan and South Africa will be played from October 28 to November 1.

The first T20 will be held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium,

The second and third T20 matches will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.