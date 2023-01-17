Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Pakistan’s situation worsening with every passing day: Asad Umar

| January 17, 2023

ISLAMABAD, JAN 17 (DNA) — Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar said on Tuesday situation in Pakistan was getting worse with every passing day.

 

Taking to Twitter, former Planning Minister Asad Umar claimed that growth rate in 15 sectors of large scale manufacturing was negative while four other sectors recorded no growth from July to November. LSM was shrinking in current year compared to same period last year, he added. = DNA

