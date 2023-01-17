Pakistan’s situation worsening with every passing day: Asad Umar
ISLAMABAD, JAN 17 (DNA) — Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar said on Tuesday situation in Pakistan was getting worse with every passing day.
Taking to Twitter, former Planning Minister Asad Umar claimed that growth rate in 15 sectors of large scale manufacturing was negative while four other sectors recorded no growth from July to November. LSM was shrinking in current year compared to same period last year, he added. = DNA
« Khan’s masterstroke: PTI in; PML N down; PPP out (Previous News)
Related News
PTI rejects Sindh LG polls results, demands probe
Fawad terms PML-N’s nominations for caretaker CM a ‘joke’, ‘non-serious’ Says Shahbaz cannot be allowedRead More
Army chief briefed on prevailing security situation during visit to Khuzdar, Basima
Rawalpindi, JAN 17: /DNA/ – General Syed Asim Munir, Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) visitedRead More
Comments are Closed