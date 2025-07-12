Pakistan’s rain havoc and killings in Baluchistan

Once again, Pakistan finds itself at the mercy of nature’s fury, with torrential rains wreaking havoc across the country. Dozens of precious lives have been lost, homes have been destroyed, and thousands have been rendered homeless. The scenes of devastation are heart-wrenching—collapsed roofs, flooded streets, and desperate families searching for shelter. Yet, amid this unfolding tragedy, the government’s response has been nothing short of criminal negligence. The Met Office has already warned of more rains in the coming week, which means more destruction, more suffering, and more deaths. But where is the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)? Where is the government’s rehabilitation plan? The painful truth is that there is none.

This is not the first time Pakistan has faced such a calamity. Year after year, monsoon rains bring death and destruction, and year after year, the state fails to prepare. The floods of 2010 and 2022 were supposed to be wake-up calls—lessons in disaster preparedness and climate resilience. Yet, nothing has changed. The NDMA, which was created precisely to handle such crises, remains a dysfunctional entity, reactive rather than proactive. Where are the early warning systems? Where are the evacuation plans? Why are there no proper drainage systems in urban centers to prevent flooding? The answers to these questions reveal a bitter reality: those in power do not care.

While ordinary Pakistanis suffer, the ruling elite remains comfortably detached. Their priorities are clear—staying in power, securing their privileges, and engaging in political squabbles. The recent rains have exposed, yet again, how little this government values human life. There is no rehabilitation plan for those who have lost everything. No emergency shelters, no compensation for the deceased, no proper medical aid for the injured. The victims are left to fend for themselves, while ministers issue hollow statements of sympathy.

What makes this negligence even more unforgivable is that the Met Office had already predicted heavy rainfall. Yet, no preventive measures were taken. No efforts were made to reinforce weak infrastructure, clear clogged drains, or relocate vulnerable communities. The government had time to act—but it chose not to. Now, with more rains expected, the cycle of destruction will continue, and more lives will be lost—all because of the criminal incompetence of those in charge.

Pakistan is not being governed—it is being run on an ad-hoc basis. There is no long-term planning, no vision, and no commitment to public welfare. Every crisis is met with the same knee-jerk reactions: temporary relief camps, empty promises, and photo ops. But once the media spotlight fades, so does the government’s attention. The victims of these rains will soon be forgotten, just like the victims of previous disasters. Unfortunately this saga continues unabated no mater which party is in power.

This is not governance—it is a betrayal of the people. A responsible government would have invested in infrastructure, enforced building codes, and created robust disaster response mechanisms. It would have ensured that meteorology warnings translate into action. Instead, Pakistan’s rulers are content with their usual approach: do nothing, let people suffer, and then pretend to care when the damage is done.

Enough is enough. Pakistan cannot afford this cycle of neglect and destruction any longer. The government must adopt a pro-people approach—one that prioritizes human life over political power games. Immediate steps must be taken:

Emergency Relief and Rehabilitation – The NDMA and provincial authorities must immediately set up proper relief camps, provide financial aid to victims, and begin reconstruction of damaged homes.

Preventive Measures for Future Rains – Drainage systems must be cleared, weak structures reinforced, and vulnerable communities relocated before the next spell of rain hits.

Long-Term Climate Resilience – Pakistan must invest in flood-resistant infrastructure, early warning systems, and urban planning to mitigate future disasters.

Accountability – Those responsible for this criminal negligence must be held accountable. The NDMA’s failure to act should be investigated, and officials must answer for their inaction.

The rains will come again—this is an inevitability. But the destruction and deaths they bring are not. They are the result of a failed system, a negligent government, and a ruling class that has abandoned its people. Pakistan needs leaders who actually lead, who take responsibility, and who put the people first. Until that happens, these tragedies will keep repeating, and the blood of the victims will remain on the hands of those in power.

The recent Swat tragedy, where flash floods claimed lives and destroyed homes, saw only the Deputy Commissioner removed—a mere scapegoat, not real accountability. Meanwhile, the Karachi building collapse still haunts us, with no action against negligent builders and corrupt officials. Sindh’s governance is in shambles, with rampant negligence and zero consequences. Across Pakistan, this pattern persists: disasters strike, people suffer, and the powerful walk away unscathed.

On July 10, 2025, yet another gruesome tragedy unfolded in Balochistan as terrorists brutally killed nine innocent bus passengers. All the victims hailed from Punjab, adding another painful chapter to the region’s long-standing history of bloodshed and violence.

This heinous act underscores the alarming deterioration of the law and order situation in Balochistan — a province that continues to suffer despite countless promises of peace and stability. The state’s inability to protect its citizens, even on public highways, is deeply troubling and demands urgent and uncompromising action.

It is high time the government confronts this crisis head-on. No more statements of condemnation or routine security reviews will suffice. What Balochistan needs is a clear and comprehensive strategy to root out militancy, ensure justice for victims, and restore public confidence. Until then, the people of Balochistan — and indeed the entire country — will continue to bleed.