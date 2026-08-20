Pakistan’s progress closely linked to universities strength: Chairman Senate

DNA

Islamabad, Aug 20: Chairman Senate of Pakistan Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has stated that Pakistan’s progress is closely linked to the strength of universities that not only educate minds, but also build characters, nurture responsible citizenship, and prepare youth for the future.

The Chairman Senate made this statement while addressing the closing ceremony of a three-day workshop titled, ‘Strategic Planning and Leadership Excellence’ organised by National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE), Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan, for the Vice Chancellors, Pro-Vice Chancellors, Deans, and heads of universities’ statutory bodies at the National Institute of Banking and Finance (NIBAF).

The workshop aimed at enhancing the leadership and management capacities of university leadership and providing them with an opportunity to deliberate on key academic, administrative, governance and financial challenges confronting higher education institutions. Over the three days, the participants engaged in interactive sessions and discussions on a range of issues relating to higher education management, including institutional sustainability and resource mobilisation, financial management, strategic planning, university governance, performance management, stakeholder engagement, and the role of artificial intelligence in higher education. The workshop also provided a platform for university leaders to share their experiences, identify common institutional challenges and explore possible solutions through greater collaboration, resource sharing and effective governance.

Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, who was Chief Guest at the ceremony, appreciated HEC and NAHE for bringing together the administrative and academic leadership of universities for a timely and important initiative. He said strengthening the higher education sector through effective leadership, sound governance and strategic planning is essential for institutional growth and national development. He underlined that VCs are not merely administrators but also leaders responsible for shaping the quality of education, research, innovation and institutional direction for years to come. He stressed the need for promoting a culture of innovation, excellence, collaboration and inclusivity within higher education institutions. He urged the universities to prepare the youth to meet future challenges and contribute meaningfully to society and the economy.

Appreciating the participation of women universities in the programme, the Chairman Senate said higher education plays a vital role in strengthening families, communities, institutions and the economy. He maintained that universities must equip graduates not only with academic knowledge and critical thinking skills but also with ethical values and leadership qualities. He noted that educational institutions have an important role in promoting social harmony, democratic values and national progress. He underlined that the initiatives such as the Strategic Planning and Leadership Excellence workshop help build universities that encourage discovery and innovation, support enterprise, and develop responsible citizens and future leaders.

Addressing the workshop participants, Chairman HEC Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar stressed the need for pursuance of the laws and regulations of the Syndicates and the statutory bodies. He underlined the role of top academic management and faculty in improving governance, enhancing quality, and developing a favorable academic and research ecosystem across the institutions. He reiterated HEC’s commitment to putting all possible efforts to build the capacity of university leadership as well as faculty and administrative staff. He emphasised collective responsibility and joint efforts to uplift the higher education sector of Pakistan.

In her closing remarks, Dr. Noor Amna Malik extended gratitude to the Chairman Senate for supporting the cause of higher education and acknowledging the role of HEC in promoting the higher education in the country. While highlighting the success of NAHE initiatives for capacity building of universities, she highlighted the challenges facing the higher education institutions, particularly the financial constraints. She underlined the need for prioritising higher education in terms of supporting and funding for tangible outcomes.

Earlier, Rector National University of Technology (NTU) Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Muazzam Ijaz shared the background and objectives of the workshop for the university heads. He said that the workshop had participation from 14 universities, including universities of AJK, GB and women universities of KP and Rawalpindi region. He said the strategic leadership development initiative of NAHE focused on having deliberations on collective solutions to unique as well as common institutional challenges.

The workshop was marked by detailed interactions of the participants with Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training Ms. Wajiha Qamar, who termed visionary leadership a pivot of strong universities. She emphasised that the universities universities must lead through innovation, strategic governance, accountability and collaboration. Investing in the capacity of university leadership is ultimately an investment in Pakistan’s future, she asserted.

Sharing their feedback, the participating university leaders appreciated the initiative, describing the workshop as a valuable platform for learning, experience sharing and deliberation on challenges confronting the higher education sector. They highlighted the usefulness of the sessions on strategic planning, governance, financial sustainability and institutional development, and expressed the hope that the learning gained through the programme would contribute towards strengthening their respective institutions.