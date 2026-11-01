Pakistan’s polio tally rises to eight with new case in KP

ISLAMABAD: The National Emergency Operations Centre for Polio Eradication (NEOC) has confirmed the eighth polio case of 2026 from Khyber District in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

The case is a reminder of the importance of vaccinating every child, and parents are urged to ensure that all children under five receive the oral polio vaccine in the upcoming subnational polio campaign from 2 to 8 November, and in subsequent campaigns.



The affected child is a 13-month-old girl from Union Council Janbaz-B in Tehsil Bara. This is the second case reported from Khyber District this year — and the sixth from KP province — underscoring that no child will be safe from polio until all children are consistently vaccinated and protected across the country.

While overall wild poliovirus transmission has declined this year, the Peshawar Block, which comprises Khyber and Peshawar districts, has reported positive environmental detections, indicating virus circulation and a continued risk to children’s health, the authorities said.

The Pakistan Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI) has launched a comprehensive case investigation and is analysing the best science-based response to tackle and prevent further transmission, including targeted vaccination activities and support to strengthen routine immunisation.

In 2026 so far, Pakistan has already implemented four large-scale polio campaigns, protecting more than 45 million children multiple times, alongside smaller targeted campaigns to administer oral and injectable vaccines in high-risk areas, including the Peshawar Block.

The recent subnational vaccination campaign in September protected over 29.3 million children across the country, while the next vaccination round is scheduled from November 2-8 to protect nearly 24 million in 97 districts, including Khyber district.

“Thanks to polio vaccines, Pakistan has reduced polio cases by 99.8%, from an estimated 20,000 cases in the early 1990s to 31 in 2025, and eight so far this year. Of this year’s eight reported cases, six are from KP (four from southern KP alone) and two are from Sindh,” a statement said.

Polio is a highly contagious disease that has no cure and can cause lifelong paralysis and, in some cases, even death. It can, however, be prevented through safe and effective polio vaccines, which have been used safely in 195 countries, including all Muslim-majority countries.

“Polio eradication is a collective responsibility. Pakistan’s dedicated frontline workers continue to bring vaccines to children at their doorsteps, while parents and caregivers play a crucial role by ensuring their children receive all recommended doses, including routine immunisations. The PEI urges all parents and communities to ensure that all children under five receive the polio vaccine in every round.”

Polio is a highly infectious disease caused by poliovirus mainly affecting children under the age of five years. It invades the nervous system and can cause paralysis or even death.

While there is no cure for polio, vaccination is the most effective way to protect children from this disease. Each time a child under the age of five is vaccinated, their protection against the virus is increased.

Repeated immunisations have protected millions of children from polio, allowing almost all countries in the world to become polio-free, except for the two endemic countries of Pakistan and Afghanistan.