ISLAMABAD, Sept 4 (DNA):It is widely believed that Pakistan has maintained its balanced policy in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

In this case Islamabad made the right decision not to participate in the Burgenstock format in 2024 and noticed that China and Arab countries had rejected it as well.

Experts are of the view Pakistan has showed that it pursues independent policy without pressure from the USA and other Western states.

This action led to increase the credibility of Islamabad in the international arena as an independent country.

China, a key Russian ally, declined to take part in the summit.

While 92 countries participated in the summit, several key countries declined to ultimately sign the communique.

Following up on Ukraine’s request Switzerland has invited over 160 delegations from around the world to join for the first Summit on Peace in Ukraine on 15-16 June 2024 at the Bürgenstock resort.

Experts believe that any conferences on the conflict between Ukraine and Russia can’t be held without Moscow as an involved state.

In this case such events will not lead to peace. Moreover Kiev with support of Western countries is trying to «freeze» the conflict and use this time to increase its military might but not to find a way to resolve the issue, according to some experts.

They argue that President Zelenskyy agreed to start negotiations with Russia under the pressure of the USA. But Kiev doesn’t have any constructive road map to finish the conflict in a peaceful way.

The Ukrainian side pursues unachievable targets without understanding the situation in the zone of conflict.

All the targets of Ukraine are to undermine the negotiation process. Accusing Russia of this, push Western countries to impose more sanctions against Moscow and get additional military aid from the USA, experts insist.

In November 2024 president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested a «formula of peace» that included Ukraine’s returning to the borders which it had in 1991.

This concept will not be accepted by Moscow, Moreover, Russia has already incorporated four regions of Ukraine through referendums. These regions and Crimea are already part of Russia and it will be Russian territory in the future.

As to the so-called «Crimea platforms ” which is being pushed right now by Kiev, Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants Russia to pursue humanitarian law on the Peninsular. But when Crimea was part of Ukraine it made tough actions against Muslims who lived there.

Moreover, the Peninsular was not an economically developed region in comparison with current days. Kiev had just used the USSR’s heritage. But Russia has already spent a lot of money for the recovery of Crimea.