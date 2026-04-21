Pakistan’s Peace Role Termed ‘Historic’ Amid Ceasefire Efforts

By Nazir Siyal / DNA

KARACHI: Dr Hamid Khan Al-Mashriqi, an International Strategic Affairs expert and analyst has categorically said that the Pakistan’s role in maintaining regional and global peace has been described as significant and potentially “historic,” particularly in the context of ongoing ceasefire efforts and diplomatic engagement.

Analysts noted that sustaining the current two-week ceasefire could be a major success, he said with the possibility of its extension to a longer duration as negotiations continue he added.

Dr. Hamid Al Mashriqi emphasized that such talks are unlikely to conclude quickly, but continuity of dialogue remains essential for lasting peace.

Dr Al-Mashriqi highlighted that Pakistan is playing a constructive role in ensuring the continuity of peace in the region and beyond. Dr Hamid stressed that international stakeholders should support these efforts rather than engage in negative narratives or rivalries.

Commenting on leadership dynamics in South Asia, Al-Mashriqi argued that regional stability should take precedence over individual ambitions, with Pakistan’s leadership under Shehbaz Sharif being positioned as a proponent of peace and cooperation.

He said the role of Asim Munir was also termed “historic,” with analysts stating that his strategic engagement has contributed to stabilizing tensions and encouraging diplomatic pathways, including influencing regional actors toward restraint.