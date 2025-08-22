Pakistan’s past and future discussed at UK symposium

Each workshop was followed by a vibrant 20-minute Q&A session, where the audience engaged deeply with the speakers, posing thoughtful questions and sharing perspectives

MANCHESTER, UK – The Press Club of Pakistan, United Kingdom (PCP-UK) commemorated Pakistan’s Independence Day with a profound and forward-looking symposium, “The Genesis and Destiny of Pakistan,” held at the Gorton Hub Library auditorium in Manchester.

The event featured a series of three insightful workshops delving into the nation’s foundation, its current governance, and its future trajectory.

Session I: The Governance Structure of Pakistan. Eminent journalist Nasrullah Khan Moghal led the first session, elucidating the salient features and complexities of Pakistan’s governance framework. His presentation was followed by a robust discussion on its practical implications and evolution.

Session II: The Role of Minorities in the Nation’s Genesis Naeem Waiz took the stage to elaborate on the pivotal, yet often overlooked, contributions of minority communities to the creation of Pakistan. His talk focused on their enduring legacy and the challenges they have faced throughout the nation’s history.

Session III: Pakistan in 2047 – A Vision The final session featuredMohammed Ajeeb, CBE, who offered a detailed and inspiring projection of Pakistan’s potential shape and structure on the centenary of its independence in 2047. He outlined a vision for progress and development in the coming decades.

The programme was brought to a close by Saleem Akhter, General Secretary of the PCP-UK, who summarised the key takeaways from the rich discussions. Following the formal proceedings, the event culminated in a warm and congenial reception, where participants continued their conversations.