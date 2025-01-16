Pakistan’s New High Commissioner to Canada Presents Credentials

OTTAWA: JAN 15 (DNA):High Commissioner of Pakistan to Canada Ambassador Muhammad Saleem presented his Letters of Credence to Her Excellency The Right Honourable Mary J. May Simon, Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada. The ceremony held at the historic Rideau Hall, was attended by senior diplomats of the High Commission, Consul General Toronto, Consul General Montreal and Trade & Investment Counsellor.

During his tête-à-tête with the Governor General, Ambassador Saleem conveyed the greetings from the President, the Prime Minister, and the people of Pakistan to the Canadian leadership and people. He stated that Pakistan and Canada have a rich legacy and strong foundations to further strengthen the bilateral ties. He underscored the significance of Pakistan-Canada relations and highlighted the potential for greater collaboration on shared priorities.

In his remarks following the ceremony, the High Commissioner stated, “I am honored to represent Pakistan in Canada, a country with which we share strong people-to-people ties and mutual interests. I look forward to working with the Canadian authorities to foster a deeper and substantive partnership with special focus on economic diplomacy.” The High Commission and the three Consulates will continue with their efforts to promote bilateral engagement through active dialogue, business linkages and cultural diplomacy, he added. The High Commissioner also expressed his eagerness to engage with the vibrant Pakistani Canadian diaspora which plays a vital role in strengthening the existing friendly relations between the two countries