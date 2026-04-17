Pakistan’s mediation efforts thwart regional conflict; says Iranian minister

ISLAMABAD, Apr 17: Iran on Thursday has formally acknowledged Pakistan’s key role in helping ease recent regional tensions, with Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni describing Islamabad’s diplomatic intervention as “historic” during a high-level meeting in Tehran with Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

In the meeting, Momeni thanked Pakistan for mediating a ceasefire at a critical moment when the region appeared to be edging toward a broader conflict. He said Iran would “always remember” Pakistan’s sincere and positive role in preventing escalation, noting that the ceasefire was made possible through Islamabad’s timely engagement.

Naqvi reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to regional stability, stressing that the country’s foreign policy is rooted in the pursuit of peace. He said war could never resolve disputes and emphasized that lasting solutions can only be achieved through dialogue and diplomacy. He added that Pakistan is actively working with regional partners to find a durable settlement to ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

Both sides also agreed to strengthen cooperation on border management and counter-terrorism, concluding the meeting with a shared commitment to enhancing bilateral ties and contributing to broader regional harmony.