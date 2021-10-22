Pakistan’s likely lineup for India clash in T20 World Cup

DUBAI, OCT 22: Pakistan team will begin their T20 World Cup campaign with match against India on October 24 in Dubai. The clash between the arch-rivals will be one of the most anticipated match of the event.

As far as the Men in Green’s playing XI for the match is concerned, there is no doubt that the openers will be skipper Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan. The duo have been in red-hot form in the recent past, which is why a change in the opening pair is unlikely during the World Cup.

Haider Ali and Fakhar Zaman were the two options under consideration for the one-down position. Haider’s good run of form in the recently concluded National T20 Cup gave him edge over Fakhar, however lack of left-handed batters and his good knocks in the warm-up games, against South Africa and West Indies, have tilt the odds in favour of the latter.

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam called veteran all-rounders Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik as “match winners”, in a recent press conference, which is why there is a strong possibility that the duo will be part of the lineup.

Babar has always been a strong supporter of Malik’s inclusion in the Pakistan side, especially due to the team’s middle-order woes, something which was also confirmed by sources in August this year.

Asif Ali will be used as a finisher, while the spin department will be led by Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim.

Pakistan’s pace battery is likely to include Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf.

Likely Pakistan lineup for India match:

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.