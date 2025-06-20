Pakistan’s IT boom just starting, envoy tells US investors

WASHINGTON, JUN 20 (DNA) — The Pakistani embassy Thursday hosted the final sequel of the “Pakistan-U.S. Tech Investment Conference 2025,” with IT firms, tech executives, business leaders and entrepreneurs attending, after a series of earlier sessions in Dallas and New York City that highlighted the country’s growing potential in information technology sector capable of attracting foreign investment.

The conference was a collaborative effort by the embassy, the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) under the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), the Ministry of Commerce (through its trade officers), P@SHA (Pakistan’s sole trade association for IT and IT-enabled services), and The Organization of Pakistani Entrepreneurs (OPEN) Global.

In his opening remarks, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, welcomed participants, underscoring the conference as a testament to Pakistan’s IT potential and its ambitious future.

“Pakistan is only beginning to unfold its IT potential,” Ambassador Sheikh stated, emphasizing the country’s unique position, noting, “Our geography lends us both geopolitical and geoeconomic significance, and our country has prospered over the past 78 years despite various challenges.”

Pointing out the strong prospects for collaboration between Pakistan and the United States, Ambassador Sheikh stressed the importance of th country’s young, talented population and the profitability of its market for U.S. investors.

“With a thriving 65% population of young people below the age of 30, Pakistan and the US have every reason to collaborate in the most futuristic domain, that is, IT. Let’s come together as two mega countries and make it happen for benefit of the whole world,”

Ambassador Sheikh also announced an upcoming video series designed to share the success stories of Pakistani tech entrepreneurs, aiming to inspire the nation’s youth to pursue their dreams in the startup ecosystem. “Pakistani talented youth are good at startups, brimming with hope to make a breakthrough. They need to US mentoring, advisory and finance towards commercial viability of their products” —DNA