Pakistan’s independence diamond jubilee celebrated in Ankara

ANKARA, AUG 14 /DNA/ – The 75th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated today in Ankara with traditional zeal and fervor. Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkiye, Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi, hoisted the national flag to the tune of national anthem in the presence of the Turkish dignitaries, Pakistani community and media.

Messages of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan were read out on the occasion. Pakistani leadership in their messages paid tribute to the sacrifices of ancestors and vowed to transform Pakistan in accordance with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal. Pakistani leadership also expressed solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir who are facing military siege since past three years and reassured Pakistan’s political, moral and diplomatic support for their legitimate right to self-determination.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador SyrusQazifelicitated the nation particularly Pakistani community in Turkiye on the 75th anniversary of the independence. Ambassador Qazi stated that fourteenth August reminds us of the epic democratic struggle of our ancestors for securing a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub-Continent where they could live their lives according to their own will. It is a day to reiterate the firm resolve to uphold our national values of unity, faith and discipline as envisioned by our Quaid and renew our commitment to the objectives of the creation of Pakistan.

The ambassador also thanked the Turkish leadership and people for sending congratulatory messages and participating in the Pakistan Independence Day celebrations.

On the eve of Pakistan Independence Day, Ankara’s landmark, ‘Atakule’, the tallest tower and best lit building, will be showcasing messages of Pakistan-Turkey brotherhood and solidarity. Atakule is situated on Jinnah Avenue just opposite to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s monument. Moreover, bridges in Istanbul on the Bosporus linking Asia with Europe will be illuminated in Pakistan’s flag colours this evening.